Deepika Wishes Her ‘Partner in French Fry’ Sis Anisha on B’Day
On 3 February, Deepika Padukone took to social media to wish her sister Anisha Padukone as it is the latter’s birthday. Deepika posted a photo of the two of them in which Deepika is eating a fry and Anisha is standing with a plate of fries.
Deepika has captioned the photo, “Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry!🍟 Actually...YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!! @anishapadukone”
On 2 February, Deepika also took to social media to celebrate 25 years of her father Prakash Padukone as a badminton player. She shared an old photo from her father’s early days as a badminton player.
The caption reads, “Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you!Thank You for being you! #prakashpadukonebadmintonacademy #ppba #25years”
Recently, Deepika Padukone announced that she and Rishi Kapoor are set to star in the Bollywood remake of 2015 comedy The Intern, which stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The film will be jointly produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros India and Deepika's Ka Productions, and is expected to release in 2021.
Directed by Nancy Meyers (Something’s Gotta Give, The Parent Trap) The Intern is the story of a 70-year-old widower, who gets bored of retirement and decides to apply as an intern at an online fashion site.
Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which released on 10 January. She will play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, and is set to produce and star in a film based on the Mahabharata.
