Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha On Who Will 'Spoil' The Actor's Child The Most

When asked how she was feeling about becoming an aunt during her interview with iDiva, Anisha Padukone said, “Great, great… first-time feeling."

She also shared her thoughts on who would spoil the child the most among the family members, Anisha said, “Spoil? It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents (Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone) are also going to be right up there.” She also admitted that she could also end up 'spoiling' Deepika's baby.

Here's how the happy couple announced the news: