'A Top Gun Remake?': Hrithik-Deepika's 'Fighter' Trailer Leaves Netizens Divided

The makers of Deepika Padukone and Hrihtik Roshan's Fighter unveiled the film's much-awaited trailer on Monday, 15 January. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is an aerial action-thriller that revolves around the “deadliest terror attack on the Indian air forces” in Pulwama.

The film's trailer has sparked divisive reactions from netizens, with some comparing it to Tom Cruise's Top Gun franchise and others calling it an "election gimmick."