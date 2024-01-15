ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'A Top Gun Remake?': Hrithik-Deepika's 'Fighter' Trailer Leaves Netizens Divided

'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan has a Pulwama reference.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
The makers of Deepika Padukone and Hrihtik Roshan's Fighter unveiled the film's much-awaited trailer on Monday, 15 January. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is an aerial action-thriller that revolves around the “deadliest terror attack on the Indian air forces” in Pulwama.

The film's trailer has sparked divisive reactions from netizens, with some comparing it to Tom Cruise's Top Gun franchise and others calling it an "election gimmick."

Have a look at the film's trailer here:

Reacting to the trailer, one of the users wrote on X, "Unnecessary nationalism infused to create thrills... not upto the mark.. URI?TEJAS now #Fighter enough of this jai hind gimmick ... india was great in great and always will remain great... no need to prove a point."

"Is it an official remake of TopGun? Or different story," wrote another user.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on 25 Janaury.

