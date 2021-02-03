Thank You for Being My Anchor: Deepika's Wish for Sister Anisha

“Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day ‘My Little One’! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone", Deepika captioned the photo.

Anisha is a professional golf player and the younger daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala. In one of her Ask Me Anything sessions on Instagram, Deepika had shared that Anisha and Ranveer Singh are the two people closest to her.