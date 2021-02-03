Thank You for Being My Anchor: Deepika's Wish for Sister Anisha
Along with a heartfelt note, Deepika shared a throwback photo on Anisha's birthday.
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a throwback picture to wish her younger sister Anisha on her 30th birthday. The photo shows Deepika in a red sari and Anisha in a salwar-suit.
“Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day ‘My Little One’! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone", Deepika captioned the photo.
Anisha is a professional golf player and the younger daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala. In one of her Ask Me Anything sessions on Instagram, Deepika had shared that Anisha and Ranveer Singh are the two people closest to her.
In an old interview with Hindustan Times Deepika had said, "Anisha is someone who doesn’t mince her words, but at the same time she takes great care to ensure that her views don't hurt another person. She won’t say anything just to make me feel good about myself. I know she has loved (Goliyon Ki Raasleela) Ram-Leela.”
Talking about her bond with her, the actor added, “I have always been more of a sisterly and motherly figure to Anisha. However, with time our equation has changed”.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.