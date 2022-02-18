Deepika Padukone on When 'The Intern' Remake Will Go on Floors

Deepika Padukone has earned a lot of praise for her performance in Gehraiyaan. She has an interesting line-up of movies ahead. One of them is the Hindi remake of The Intern, wherein the actor will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview with mid-day, Deepika spoke about when the film is scheduled to go on floors. She added that the third wave of COVID prompted the makers to postpone the film's shooting.