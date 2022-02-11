‘Gehraiyaan’ Review: Deepika Padukone Shines in a Film With No Depth
'Gehraiyaan' directed by Shakun Batra is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, released on Amazon Prime on 11 February. The film sparked conversations about navigating complex relationships with its unique trailer. It was made headlines for employing an intimacy coordinator as part of the team.
While Deepika Padukone carries the film with her versatility, the story falls short and the cast doesn’t quite fit together. For a Shakun Batra film, the expectations were high, but does the film justify the hype?
Watch the video to find out; here is our review for Gehraiyaan.
Rating: 2.5/5
