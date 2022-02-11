ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gehraiyaan’ Review: Deepika Padukone Shines in a Film With No Depth

'Gehraiyaan' directed by Shakun Batra is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stutee Ghosh
Updated
Movie Reviews
1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, released on Amazon Prime on 11 February. The film sparked conversations about navigating complex relationships with its unique trailer. It was made headlines for employing an intimacy coordinator as part of the team.

While Deepika Padukone carries the film with her versatility, the story falls short and the cast doesn’t quite fit together. For a Shakun Batra film, the expectations were high, but does the film justify the hype?

Watch the video to find out; here is our review for Gehraiyaan.

Rating: 2.5/5

Also Read

'Death on the Nile' Review: This Exquisitely Made Whodunit Is an Entertainer

'Death on the Nile' Review: This Exquisitely Made Whodunit Is an Entertainer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×