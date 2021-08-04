Darshan Kumaar Reveals How He Landed a Role in Salman Khan’s Tere Naam
Darshan Kumaar played Kanak Sharma, one of Salman Khan's friends, in Tere Naam.
Actor Darshan Kumaar is often lauded for his versatility, evident from the variety in his roles in films like Mary Kom, Sarbjit, NH10, Toofaan. However, he revealed in an interview that he was ‘dragged’ to the audition of the Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam.
“My first film was Tere Naam. I was doing theatre in Delhi with NK Sharma’s Act One group. Many of my friends were going for an audition. They asked me to come along. I was just 13 or 14 and in grade 9th or 10th, so I refused but they dragged me. I gave the audition and, quite unbelievably, I got selected,” he told Indian Express.
He played the role of a college kid named Kanak Sharma in the Satish Kaushik directorial. He added that it all ‘seemed like a dream’ since he grew up watching Salman’s films. He also talked about his experience on set.
“I used to perform on stage since childhood. I even did Act One group’s plays as a lead from the very beginning. So I was quite confident. In fact I was so excited, that I had to calm myself down. I didn’t know how to face the camera but I didn’t care, I thought I’ll just stay in my character and do what I have to do,” Darshan said.
He recalled an incident where he got stuck in one scene where he had to bump into someone. He added that he thought he was going to be removed from the film.
“I remember, I got stuck in just one scene, where I go to watch a movie with my girlfriend and bump into this man. I kept banging him like a kid who does it deliberately. Satish sir screamed what I was doing and I started shivering, thinking that now he’ll remove me from the film. I took 3-4 takes for that, but finally managed it. After that it was smooth.”Darshan Kumaar, Actor
Darshan also starred as a cop in Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram, starring Bobby Deol. He was last seen in the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. Darshan played the role of the antagonist Major Sameer, in the series created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.