Crucial Date Missing in Post-Mortem: Sushant's Father's Lawyer

Earlier, Vikas Singh had told reporters that Mumbai Police is very professional but they had gone in the wrong direction while investigating Sushant's death. "I have always said that the Mumbai Police is a very professional force. But for some reason, in this case, Mumbai Police have completely gone in the wrong direction. So the family had to approach Patna Police," Singh had said.

He added that the Supreme Court has listened to extensive arguments related to the case and it "should comment that the case has rightly gone to CBI".

Sushant sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been demanding a CBI inquiry for quite some time. Recently she posted a video on Instagram calling for an "unbiased investigation".