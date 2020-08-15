Crucial Date Missing in Post-Mortem: Sushant's Father's Lawyer
Vikas Singh has also said that the Mumbai Police has gone in the wrong direction in this case.
Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer Vikas Singh has alleged that a crucial information has been missing in the actor's post-mortem report, as per a report by ANI.
The news agency has quoted Singh as saying,
"The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death".
Earlier, Vikas Singh had told reporters that Mumbai Police is very professional but they had gone in the wrong direction while investigating Sushant's death. "I have always said that the Mumbai Police is a very professional force. But for some reason, in this case, Mumbai Police have completely gone in the wrong direction. So the family had to approach Patna Police," Singh had said.
He added that the Supreme Court has listened to extensive arguments related to the case and it "should comment that the case has rightly gone to CBI".
Sushant sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been demanding a CBI inquiry for quite some time. Recently she posted a video on Instagram calling for an "unbiased investigation".
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
