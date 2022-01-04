ADVERTISEMENT

Court Rejects Javed Akhtar's Plea Seeking Non-Bailable Warrant Against Kangana

The next hearing is on 1 February.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Javed Akhtar; Kangana Ranaut.</p></div>
On Tuesday, 4 January, a court rejected veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's petition for the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut, as per a report by ANI. Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bharadwaj informed ANI that the next court hearing is scheduled for 1 February.

On 13 December, Akhtar had moved an application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court (CMM) at Andheri for issuing a non-bailable warrant against Kangana, as the actor failed to appear before the court. The plea had listed the number of exemptions Kangana had sought since March this year. She had last appeared before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate on 20 September.

Akhtar filed a defamation case against Kangana in November 2020, alleging that she made derogatory comments about him in a television interview.

