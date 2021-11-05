Chris Pratt Faces Criticism Over Post Thanking Wife for a 'Healthy Daughter'

In 2014, Pratt attended a March of Dimes Celebration of Babies and talked about being a father to Jack, and said, “I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them,” according to Page Six.

In his Instagram post dedicated to his wife Katherine, he added that she is the ‘greatest treasure right next to his Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card’.

Pratt wrote, “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot.”

The post concluded, “It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”