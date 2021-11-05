Chris Pratt Faces Criticism Over Post Thanking Wife for a 'Healthy Daughter'
Chris Pratt's son with ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack, has faced several health issues due to complications at birth.
Chris Pratt is facing flak on social media for a tribute post on Instagram for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pratt shared a picture of himself with his wife and wrote, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me!”
He also thanked his wife for giving him a ‘gorgeous healthy daughter.’ Several people criticised him for that claiming that it seemed like shade against ex Anna Faris. Pratt’s son with Faris, Jack, has suffered from serious health issues due to complications at birth.
In the caption, Pratt added, “I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”
Anna Faris’ son Jack, who is 9 years old, was born two months early and suffered from cerebral haemorrhage, and spent almost a month in the NICU. She has been vocal about her son’s health issues.
According to E! News, Faris, in a virtual appearance at the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth event said, “The day came when I got to take Jack home, and the first years were filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, a lot of laughter—because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined.”
Netizens criticised Chris Pratt for using the term ‘gorgeous healthy daughter’ in the post dedicated to his wife accusing him of being ‘passive aggressive’ and ‘ableist’ in his statement.
One user wrote, “As a special needs parent, you triggered me when you said she gave you a “healthy” daughter. Like implying your last wife didn’t? Your kiddo has special needs and he’s special and healthy too! You should praise her for everything she’s been thru. And him too. Just sayin’, that wasn’t Christian-like, dude."
Another user said that using the term ‘healthy daughter’ is problematic regardless of his other child faces health issues or not. “Even if you ignore the fact that his son Jack has debilitating health issues .... thanking your wife for giving you a gorgeous healthy daughter is such a messed-up thing to say,” a user wrote.
Here are some of the other reactions:
On the other hand, Chris’ fans appreciated the post for the sentiment behind it and argued that others are ‘reading too much into it.’ One user wrote, “Jesus, people want to be offended by everything these days. It’s a tongue in cheek post. And he obviously meant nothing by referring to his daughter as healthy. His other child is his child as well for Christ’s sake.”
In 2014, Pratt attended a March of Dimes Celebration of Babies and talked about being a father to Jack, and said, “I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them,” according to Page Six.
In his Instagram post dedicated to his wife Katherine, he added that she is the ‘greatest treasure right next to his Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card’.
Pratt wrote, “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot.”
The post concluded, “It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”
