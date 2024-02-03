Carl Weathers, Who Played Apollo Creed In 'Rocky,' Passes Away at 76

Carl Weathers, the US actor who played boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, has passed away, his family said in a statement. He was 76.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," Deadline quoted his family as saying. "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations."