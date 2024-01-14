Veteran Classical Singer Prabha Atre Passes Away at 92

Born on 13 September 1932, Atre began singing at a very young age. She began her career as a singing stage actor and went on to play roles in a line-up of Marathi theatre classics like Sanshay-Kallol, Maanaapamaan, Saubhadra, and Vidyaharan.

Atre specialises in different musical genres like Thumri, Ghazal, Geet, Khyal, and Natyasangeet, among others.

In 2022, Atre was awarded a Padma Vibhushan and was also felicitated with the Atal Sanskriti Award by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on 25 December 2023. Prior to that, Atre had received a Padma Shri in 1990, a Padma Bhushan in 2002, and a Padma Vibhushan in 2022.

As per reports, Atre's last rites will be performed in Pune on Tuesday after her relatives abroad return to India.