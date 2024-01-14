ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Veteran Classical Singer Prabha Atre Passes Away at 92

Three-time Padma awardee Prabha Atre passed away due to a heart attack on 13 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Renowned classical singer and three-time Padma awardee Prabha Atre passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday, 13 January. She was 92. According to reports, the veteran singer was travelling to Mumbai to participate in a programme on the same day.

Atre was reportedly rushed to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune; however, the singer passed away before arriving at the hospital as her health deteriorated.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Born on 13 September 1932, Atre began singing at a very young age. She began her career as a singing stage actor and went on to play roles in a line-up of Marathi theatre classics like Sanshay-Kallol, Maanaapamaan, Saubhadra, and Vidyaharan.

Atre specialises in different musical genres like Thumri, Ghazal, Geet, Khyal, and Natyasangeet, among others.

In 2022, Atre was awarded a Padma Vibhushan and was also felicitated with the Atal Sanskriti Award by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on 25 December 2023. Prior to that, Atre had received a Padma Shri in 1990, a Padma Bhushan in 2002, and a Padma Vibhushan in 2022.

As per reports, Atre's last rites will be performed in Pune on Tuesday after her relatives abroad return to India.

Also Read

Increased Risk of Heart Attacks During Winter: What Can You Do To Prevent It?

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Entertainemnt 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: