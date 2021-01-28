Cardi B Praises 'The White Tiger'; Priyanka Chopra Responds
The American rapper has a special mention for Priyanka Chopra too.
Rapper Cardi B has taken to Twitter to praise Netflix's The White Tiger, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. "White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it", Cardi B tweeted. To which Priyanka Chopra replied, "So happy you enjoyed it".
Cardi B was all praises for Priyanka too. "Yes ,You was so sweet and adorable", she wrote.
Nick Jonas also gave a shoutout to the movie. "The White Tiger is out now on @netflix. So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team", he had tweeted after the film's release.
Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is based on Arvind Adiga's novel by the same name. The movie follows Balram Halwai, who shares his dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur. But whenever he tries to inch towards his dreams, society makes sure to remind Balram of his 'status'. We hear Balram saying that society has 'trained' him to become a loyal servant, so he takes up a job as a driver to Ashok (Rajkummar) and Pinky (Priyanka), a couple who has just returned from the US.
In every which way, Balram tries to make himself indispensable. However after a night of betrayal, Balram realises the lengths Ashok will go to trap him in order to save himself and his family. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against an unequal system.
