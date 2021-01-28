Cardi B Praises 'The White Tiger'; Priyanka Chopra Responds

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is based on Arvind Adiga's novel by the same name. The movie follows Balram Halwai, who shares his dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur. But whenever he tries to inch towards his dreams, society makes sure to remind Balram of his 'status'. We hear Balram saying that society has 'trained' him to become a loyal servant, so he takes up a job as a driver to Ashok (Rajkummar) and Pinky (Priyanka), a couple who has just returned from the US.

In every which way, Balram tries to make himself indispensable. However after a night of betrayal, Balram realises the lengths Ashok will go to trap him in order to save himself and his family. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against an unequal system.