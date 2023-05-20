BTS Fans Go Wild Over Jimin's Hollywood Debut in Fast X Soundtrack 'Angel Pt. 1'

The highly anticipated release of Vin Diesel's Fast X featuring BTS' Jimin's song "Angel Pt. 1" has finally arrived, and fans are in awe. Jimin's mesmerizing vocals have captivated BTS fans all over the world, popularly known as BTS ARMY.

This marks his first collaboration with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. The music video for "Angel Pt. 1" showcases glimpses from the film, while the the artists sing against stunning backdrops.

Take a look: