BTS Fans Go Wild Over Jimin's Hollywood Debut in Fast X Soundtrack 'Angel Pt. 1'

This marks Jimin's first collaboration with musicians Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long.

The highly anticipated release of Vin Diesel's Fast X featuring BTS' Jimin's song "Angel Pt. 1" has finally arrived, and fans are in awe. Jimin's mesmerizing vocals have captivated BTS fans all over the world, popularly known as BTS ARMY.

This marks his first collaboration with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. The music video for "Angel Pt. 1" showcases glimpses from the film, while the the artists sing against stunning backdrops.

Take a look:

After the release of the poster and music teaser on May 9, fans eagerly anticipated the full song. As soon as the Fast X song dropped online, Twitter was flooded with messages from fans expressing their excitement and support for Jimin.

The BTS ARMY couldn't contain their joy over his latest collaboration. Check their reactions here:

