Watch: BTS' Jungkook Sings 'Naatu Naatu'; Tries NTR & Ram Charan's Hook Step

In a video that has gone viral, BTS singer Jungkook could be seen grooving to the Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from Rajamouli's RRR. The singer hosted his Weverse Live session on Thursday, and was seen streaming the hit song, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Jungkook shared that he is an RRR fan and knows the hook step. In videos that have gone viral, Jungkook can be seen lip-syncing to 'Naatu Naatu' and shaking his head. “Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!" he said, while listening to the song.