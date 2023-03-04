ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: BTS' Jungkook Sings 'Naatu Naatu'; Tries NTR & Ram Charan's Hook Step

Jungkook shared that he is a fan of Rajamouli's RRR.

In a video that has gone viral, BTS singer Jungkook could be seen grooving to the Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from Rajamouli's RRR. The singer hosted his Weverse Live session on Thursday, and was seen streaming the hit song, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Jungkook shared that he is an RRR fan and knows the hook step. In videos that have gone viral, Jungkook can be seen lip-syncing to 'Naatu Naatu' and shaking his head. “Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!" he said, while listening to the song.

'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. It will be performed live at the ceremony, which will take place in Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

