‘Strangers Said I’d Be Pretty if I Was Light-Skinned’: Actor Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran on Colourism & Indian Culture

Chandran further opened up about how colourism has affected her life. “I remember strangers saying, ‘You would be pretty if you were light-skinned like your grandmother,’ and like, trying to blame my granddad for giving me my skin colour,” Chandran recalled.

She further said that people assume she is successful because of a “diversity quota”, “I’ve even had friends say to me, ‘Oh you got that because you’re brown,’ and that really hurts. What’s really scary is that you can start believing it and thinking, ‘The only reason I got cast as Edwina is because they were looking for an Indian family.’”

Chandran remains attached to her Indian heritage and revealed that she really loves the idea of 'obligation and duty' in Indian culture.

Chandran said, "What I really love about Indian culture is this idea of obligation and duty. I don’t think it’s as common in the West – I feel a responsibility for my family as much as every other individual (in her family) feels a responsibility to me," adding, "Yes, it’s more work but it also provides me with security. I know that I will never be destitute, I know that I’ll never be alone because my family will always be there to support me as much as I’m there for them."