Bobby Deol Gives Fans a Sneak Peek Into His ‘Animal’ Shooting Days

Bobby Deol shares a throwback video to his 'Animal' shoot days and talks about his journey.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Animal is a raging success at the box office. And despite the film having Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist, the film is garnering attention also for the actors portraying supporting roles. From Triptii Dimri to Bobby Deol, the two actors have gained a massive fan following for their roles in Animal.

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram to share more about his shooting day from the film, he wrote, "Every frame tells a story. An exclusive sneak-peak for you!"

The caption was posted alongside a video of him talking about his journey as an actor in the film.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.

The film hit the silver screens on 1 December.

Topics:  Bobby Deol 

