Animal Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's Movie Mints ₹600 Crore

'Animal' is Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film to date.

Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal has reached a staggering ₹600 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has shown remarkable performance in domestic and international markets alike and is currently Ranbir's most successful film to date.

Film analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "HISTORY IS MADE!! Animal breached a major milestone today. It crossed $10 million and is now in top 7 grossers of all time in North America for Indian films. Many more milestones to come!!"

T series' Instagram page wrote, "The Blockbuster’s triumph continues." T-series shared a poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the film, with the text, "8-day worldwide gross ₹600.67 crore."

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

