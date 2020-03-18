BMC Seals Bandra Gym, Issues Notice to Shahid and Gym Owner

The Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices actor Shahid Kapoor and Yudhishthir Jaising, who owns AntiGravity Club, a gym in Bandra. The actor and his wife, Mira Rajput were spotted at the said gym on 15 March. It was allegedly open exclusively for them and Shahid was reportedly training in the VIP section, while Mira used the general workout area, despite a government order that all gyms be closed.

It was on 13 March that the Maharashtra government issued an advisory which ordered that gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls should not operate till 31 March. This order was issued to curb the spread of the novel pandemic coronavirus.