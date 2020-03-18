BMC Seals Bandra Gym, Issues Notice to Shahid and Gym Owner
The Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices actor Shahid Kapoor and Yudhishthir Jaising, who owns AntiGravity Club, a gym in Bandra. The actor and his wife, Mira Rajput were spotted at the said gym on 15 March. It was allegedly open exclusively for them and Shahid was reportedly training in the VIP section, while Mira used the general workout area, despite a government order that all gyms be closed.
It was on 13 March that the Maharashtra government issued an advisory which ordered that gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls should not operate till 31 March. This order was issued to curb the spread of the novel pandemic coronavirus.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the gym was sealed on 16 March by the Bombay Municipal Corporation. Vinayak Vispute, assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, told the newspaper that BMC has written to Shahid and Yudhishthir for violating the advisory and putting public health at risk. He added that it was incorrect for the gym to provide services even for one patron. Vinayak said that if state directives are not complied with, the person(s) in question could be “booked under relevant sections” and their “licenses will be revoked.”
Yudhishthir, however, states that he is “not aware” of the gym being sealed on 16 March and that the gym has been shut since 13 March (Friday) . He told the publication that there is no “commercial activity” and “no trainers” and that they will follow the government advisory. He added that Shahid is a “close friend” and revealed that they train in each-other’s houses if the need arises. Yudhishthir shared that Shahid had sustained an injury in Chandigarh while he was shooting for a film and the actor had asked the trainer to get a certain equipment after that. Yudhishthir explained that was demonstrating the correct usage of the equipment to Shahid.
The Instagram page of the gym had earlier filmed Mira Rajput’s workout routine.
(With inputs from: Mumbai Mirror)
