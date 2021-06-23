Billie Eilish Apologises for Mouthing Racist Slur: I'm Appalled
In old videos that have resurfaced, Billie Eilish can be seen mouthing the slur in Tyler, the Creator's song 'Fish'.
Pop singer Billie Eilish posted a statement on Instagram apologising for old videos that emerged on social media where the singer can be seen mouthing an anti-Asian slur. In one video, she was recorded singing along to Tyler, the Creator's song Fish. In another video, Billie can be seen speaking in unknown accents.
The old videos were posted in a compilation on Tiktok and led to backlash on social media. In response, Billie's statement read, "I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something I want to address because I’m being labelled something that I am not."
"There’s a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word."Billie Eilish, Pop singer
Eilish added that the song was the only place they'd heard the word being used since it was "never used" by anyone from her family.
“Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry,” she added.
Addressing the second video, Eilish wrote, "The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice... something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends and family. It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in no way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the slightest."
The Bad Guy singer added that it 'breaks her heart' that the videos are being labeled the way they are.
"I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality. We all need to continue having conversations, listening, and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this."Billie Eilish, Instagram
Billie Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? reached number one in the UK and also made it to the US Billboard 200. Her single Bad Guy became the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100.
Since then, Eilish has won seven Grammy Awards and became the youngest person in history to win all four main categories at the Grammys in the same year.
