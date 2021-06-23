Billie Eilish Apologises for Mouthing Racist Slur: I'm Appalled

Eilish added that the song was the only place they'd heard the word being used since it was "never used" by anyone from her family.

“Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry,” she added.

Addressing the second video, Eilish wrote, "The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice... something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends and family. It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in no way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the slightest."