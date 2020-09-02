Billiards Player Questioned by ED Over Alleged Drug Chats
Rishabh Thakkar, also Rhea Chakraborty's friend, was questioned by ED for eight hours.
Rishabh Thakkar, a national level billiards and snooker player and Rhea Chakraborty's friend, was taken in for questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for eight hours on Tuesday, 1 September, over a WhatsApp group chat with Rhea and director of a Bandra-based restaurant Kunal Jani. The chats have reportedly been recovered from Rhea's phone.
According to sources, Rishabh Thakkar is a close friend of Rhea and one transaction done by him is under scanner.
The WhatsApp chat that Rhea was also part of was for a wedding ceremony to be held at Udaipur. It reportedly shows Thakkar telling "another person to bring money and take the contraband", according to a report by India Today.
Following the questioning, the ED is likely to question his close friends to investigate if Rhea Chakraborty bought any contraband from him. Thakkar is likely to be called in for questioning again, according to reports.
Apart from the ED, CBI and NCB are also investigating the case. CBI has been questioning those close to Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty has been called in for multiple rounds of questioning as have SSR's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and the help at home.
The NCB got involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats with Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya were handed over by the ED. Gaurav Arya, who is a hotelier based in Goa, is being questioned by the ED.
(With inputs from India Today)
