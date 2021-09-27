Bigg Boss 15: Promo Confirms Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal & 2 Other Contestants
The new promo for Bigg Boss 15 featured host Salman Khan as a forest officer.
Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan is all set to premiere this Saturday. The show's latest promo, shared by Colors TV, confirmed four new contestants for the reality show, namely, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, and singer Afsana Khan.
The promo's caption read, “#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai? (Some very unique contestants are coming to compete in the BB15 jungle. Can you recognise them?)"
Even though the BB15 promo didn't show the contestants' faces, it featured glimpses of the four, and their introductory taglines. While Tejasswi was introduced as a 'khatron se khelne vaali haseena', Karan was dubbed 'haseeno ka chaheeta superstar'.
Simba was introduced as 'TV ka shaktimaan shikari', and singer Afsana was presented as a 'gaati koyal'.
The theme for Bigg Boss 15 is 'Jungle Mein Sankat (Danger in the Jungle)' and several promos of BB15 feature Salman Khan as a forest officer navigating a jungle. This time, the contestants will reportedly have to survive the jungle before entering the Bigg Boss house.
“The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed,” Salman Khan said during a media event.
This will be Salman Khan's 12th time as the Bigg Boss host, after he took up the role in season 4. While BB15, will air on Colors TV, the first edition of a digital spin-off Bigg Boss OTT, released on Voot.
It was earlier confirmed that former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will be seen in the Bigg Boss house again in the 15th season. Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, and actor Donal Bisht have also been confirmed.
