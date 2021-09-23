Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Pens Note for Her ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ Neha Bhasin

She added, “Thankyou for being my rock of Gibraltar in the BB house! Because of you I laughed a lil more, cried a lil less and smiled a lot more. That beautiful voice of yours was like a balm to my aching heart sometimes. Stay the free , clean soul you are and know ur worth .. always! There is so much strength in you that very few will understand! I’m here for u always. I will always have ur back. love u my darling @nehabhasin4u."

Neha Bhasin commented that she knew Shamita was a ‘good soul,’ and wrote, “Dearest @shamitashetty_official I just cried buckets watching this. People in the house questioned me a lot initially if we were truly friends but from the day I saw, you in your red dress I knew you are a good soul.”