BB14: Netizens Support Shardul After He Opens up on Financial Woes

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit had recently spoken to Eijaz Khan about his financial woes, and that seems to have moved netizens. On Tuesday's episode, Eijaz was seen reprimanding Shardul for not standing up for himself.

During the nomination task, Shardul and Naina had to speak about why they deserve to be on the show, thus attempting to win the 'oxygen mask'. However, both failed to pick up the mask when the buzzer went off and they were sent to the Red Zone.