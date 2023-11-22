'Keep Immunity Up': Bhumi Pednekar Recovers From Dengue; Asks Fans to Be Careful

Bhumi Pednekar recently recovered from dengue. The actor took to social media on 22 November to share a couple of selfies from the hospital bed, informing her fans about her recovery.
Bhumi also urged her followers to be careful and keep their "immunity up," informing them about how the high pollution levels have an adverse effect on our immunities.
She wrote in her caption, "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya (A dengue mosquito gave a massive torture of eight days). But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie. Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellent’s are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di (Yet again an invisible virus adversely affected my health)."
Bhumi concluded her post by expressing her gratitude for the doctors, her family, and the hospital staff and wrote, "Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu."
Have a look at her post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. She is now gearing up for her next film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)