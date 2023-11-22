'Keep Immunity Up': Bhumi Pednekar Recovers From Dengue; Asks Fans to Be Careful

She wrote in her caption, "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya (A dengue mosquito gave a massive torture of eight days). But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie. Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellent’s are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di (Yet again an invisible virus adversely affected my health)."

Bhumi concluded her post by expressing her gratitude for the doctors, her family, and the hospital staff and wrote, "Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu."

