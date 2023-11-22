Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Keep Immunity Up': Bhumi Pednekar Recovers From Dengue; Asks Fans to Be Careful

Bhumi Pednekar urged her followers to be careful and use mosquito repellents.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'Keep Immunity Up': Bhumi Pednekar Recovers From Dengue; Asks Fans to Be Careful
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bhumi Pednekar recently recovered from dengue. The actor took to social media on 22 November to share a couple of selfies from the hospital bed, informing her fans about her recovery.

Bhumi also urged her followers to be careful and keep their "immunity up," informing them about how the high pollution levels have an adverse effect on our immunities.

Also Read

'Thank You For Coming' Box Office Day 3: Bhumi Pednekar Film Earns Rs 4.29 Crore

'Thank You For Coming' Box Office Day 3: Bhumi Pednekar Film Earns Rs 4.29 Crore
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

She wrote in her caption, "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya (A dengue mosquito gave a massive torture of eight days). But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie. Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellent’s are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di (Yet again an invisible virus adversely affected my health)."

Bhumi concluded her post by expressing her gratitude for the doctors, her family, and the hospital staff and wrote, "Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu."

Have a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. She is now gearing up for her next film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Bhumi Pednekar 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×