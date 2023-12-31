'Batman Begins' & 'Rush Hour' Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Wilkinson was nominated for the Academy Awards for Actor In a Leading Role for In The Bedroom in 2001 and for a supporting role in Michael Clayton in 2007. Very recently, he had reunited with his Full Monty co-stars Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy in a Disney+ series of the same name.

Carlyle paid a tribute to Wilkinson, calling him a "real titan of an actor, one of the greats of not only his, but of any generation".

Wilkinson won a 2009 Golden Globe and 2008 Emmy for his role as American political figure Benjamin Franklin in the HBO series John Adams.