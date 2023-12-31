'Batman Begins' & 'Rush Hour' Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Two-time Oscar-nominated actor Tom Wilkinson, who featured in films such as Batman Begins and Rush Hour, passed away on Saturday, 30 December. He was 75.
The British actor's death was confirmed by his agent on behalf of his family. "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him," the statement read.
Wilkinson was nominated for the Academy Awards for Actor In a Leading Role for In The Bedroom in 2001 and for a supporting role in Michael Clayton in 2007. Very recently, he had reunited with his Full Monty co-stars Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy in a Disney+ series of the same name.
Carlyle paid a tribute to Wilkinson, calling him a "real titan of an actor, one of the greats of not only his, but of any generation".
Wilkinson won a 2009 Golden Globe and 2008 Emmy for his role as American political figure Benjamin Franklin in the HBO series John Adams.
