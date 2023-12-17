Join Us On:
'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Jack Axelrod Passes Away at 93

Jack Axelrod passed away due to 'natural causes', his representative confirmed.

'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Jack Axelrod Passes Away at 93
Veteran Hollywood actor Jack Axelrod, known for his performances in popular shows like General Hospital and Grey's Anatomy, passed away due to 'natural causes' on 28 November in Los Angeles. He was 93.

Axelrod's representative Jennifer Garland confirmed the news to Variety.

Born in Los Angeles in 1930, Axelrod was a corporal in the US Army from February 1953 to February 1955. He later majored in architecture at UC Berkley and went on to become an architect in Washington, according to Variety.

Axelrod was widely recognised for the role of Victor Jerome in the popular television series General Hospital. The late actor was also known for playing the role of the Electrolarynx Guy in My Name is Earl.

Axelrod has also worked in television shows like Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Outlaws, Night Court, Knots Landing, Everybody Loves Raymond, Alias, Frasier, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, Starving, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, among others.

Axelrod made his film debut with Bananas. Later, he also appeared in films like Vice, Road to Redemption, Hancock, and Little Fockers, among others.

