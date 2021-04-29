On Irrfan's Death Anniversary, Son Babil Pens Emotional Tribute
He shared a picture of Irrfan building a table, partaking in the 'simple joys'
Irrfan made quite a name for himself in Bollywood with his choice of roles, and the impact he left on those around him. Understandably, many expressed their condolences at his passing, recalling the legacy of an actor who was gone too soon. On his death anniversary, son Babil Khan wrote an emotional tribute to his 'greatest best friend, companion, brother, and father'.
Sharing a picture of Irrfan building a table, he wrote, "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered." Referring to the legacy Irrfan left behind, he added, "A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life."
Babil misses Irrfan, more than the 'Shah-Jahan Mumtaz stuff'. "I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand," he wrote.
In a separate post, Babil shared a picture of a note written by Irrfan dated June 2018, when he was being treated for cancer in London. The inscription on a book titled The Reality of Being, read, "The most amazing period of life in London, June 25, 2018. The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic which lays on the other sideof the conditioned mind. The world of sensations and clear unburdened mind."
Babil captioned the post, "Need I say much? My Baba, last stages of evolution."
Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. He flew to London to get treated and returned in February next year to shoot for his film Angrezi Medium. After a brief return to London, he came back to India in September. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai in April 2020 and died on 29 April.
