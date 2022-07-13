Athiya Shetty Opens up on Rumours About Her Wedding With Boyfriend KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for a few years now.
Actor Athiya Shetty cleared the air around the buzzing rumours of her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. The two have been dating for a few years now. Earlier, several news reports claimed that the couple will get married in the next three months.
To debunk these rumours, Athiya took her social media, and wrote on her Instagram story, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in the next 3 months, lol."
Athiya and Rahul both haven't confirmed the rumours surrounding their wedding plans, yet. The pair made their relationship official in 2021, when Rahul posted a picture of himself and Athiya on his Instagram account on her 29th birthday.
The cricketer is also close to the Athiya's family and friends. He reportedly attended the premier of Ahan Shetty's latest film Tadap, and also posed for the pictures with Athiya's family.
Meanwhile on the work front, Athiya last appeared on the big screens, in Debamitra Biswal's 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.