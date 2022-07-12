Actor Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul To Tie the Knot in 3 Months?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who have been dating for a few years now, are reportedly all set to tie the knot soon. According to a report in India Today, the couple will get married in the next three months. Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut with Hero (2015), and cricketer KL Rahul haven’t confirmed the news yet.

IndiaToday quoted a source saying, “Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is being overseen by the bride herself.”