Veteran actor Ashiesh Roy, who was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, is currently admitted in the ICU. Roy took to social media on Sunday, 17 May, to inform friends and fans that he has to undergo dialysis. In another post, the actor requested for financial help.Many from the TV fraternity including Shashi Ranjan, Shishir Sharma and Maninee De posted get well soon messages in the comments section. Some others even offered to help. Vinta Nanda asked for his whereabouts, while his Sasural Simar Ka co-star Jyothsna Channdola asked for his bank details.In January 2019, Ashiesh Roy was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a paralysis attack. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda had shared the news on her Facebook page. According to reports, in August 2018, Ashiesh was hospitalised due to a blood clot in his brain, and had to reportedly undergo surgery for the same.The 54-year-old actor has been a part of shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mere Angne Mein and Byomkesh Bakshi, among others.