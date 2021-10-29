'Aryan Khan Expected to be Out of Jail by Evening': Satish Maneshinde
Aryan Khan, who has been in jail since 8 October, was granted bail on Thursday.
Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, has told ANI that they expect Aryan to be out of jail by Friday (29 October) evening. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, who have been in jail since 8 October, were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday.
An NDTV report states that Aryan can walk out of jail if the 'release order' reaches the prison's 'bail box' by 5:30 pm on Friday. As per rules, if it reaches after that, he will have to spend another night in jail.
The High Court said on Thursday that it will provide details of the order on Friday. "We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from the high court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court," Satish Maneshinde told PTI.
