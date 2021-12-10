Aryan Khan Approaches HC; Seeks Waiver of Weekly Visit to NCB Office

Aryan Khan has approached the Bombay High Court, requesting it to change the condition of a weekly visit to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office as part of a bail condition in the Mumbai cruise case, as per a report by NDTV.

In his plea, Aryan sought waiver of the condition that requires him to pay a visit to the NCB office every Friday. The plea stated that since the investigation has been transferred to a Special Investigation Team of the Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office can be relaxed.