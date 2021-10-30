Aryan Khan Leaves Arthur Road Jail, Reaches Mannat With Shah Rukh Khan

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai and were in jail since 8 October.

Juhi Chawla said, "I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody: Juhi Chawla outside Sessions Court." Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in court, told ANI that Juhi was approved as surety for Aryan's bail.