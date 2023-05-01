ADVERTISEMENT

Aryan Khan All Set to Make His Directorial Debut With a Web Show, 'Stardom'

Aryan's web show will be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Aryan Khan All Set to Make His Directorial Debut With a Web Show, 'Stardom'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut. Aryan will be directing a web show for Netflix, titled Stardom. On Monday, 1 May, details of the show were revealed.

"To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a six-episode series. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023," a statement read.

Also Read

'₹2L For Jacket?': People Shocked at Aryan Khan's 'Ridiculously Expensive' Brand

'₹2L For Jacket?': People Shocked at Aryan Khan's 'Ridiculously Expensive' Brand
ADVERTISEMENT

A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Along with a team of writers, Aryan is penning a script for Red Chillies Entertainment's web series. One of the writers is Lior Raz, who has been a part of the critically-acclaimed TV show Fauda. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into direction.”

Aryan has studied filmmaking in the US.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Aryan Khan   Stardom 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×