Aryan Khan All Set to Make His Directorial Debut With a Web Show, 'Stardom'

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut. Aryan will be directing a web show for Netflix, titled Stardom. On Monday, 1 May, details of the show were revealed.
"To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a six-episode series. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023," a statement read.
A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Along with a team of writers, Aryan is penning a script for Red Chillies Entertainment's web series. One of the writers is Lior Raz, who has been a part of the critically-acclaimed TV show Fauda. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into direction.”
Aryan has studied filmmaking in the US.
