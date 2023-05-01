'₹2L For Jacket?': People Shocked at Aryan Khan's 'Ridiculously Expensive' Brand

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has launched his luxury clothing brand D'YAVOL X, which went live on Saturday, 29 April. However, people online are shocked at the 'ridiculously expensive' prices of the products. Shah Rukh and Aryan have been promoting the brand and its launch for the past couple of weeks. There was a huge curiosity regarding the brand.
As soon as the website went live, people started commenting on the prices. One user stated, "Khan saab even if I sell my one kidney won’t be enough I have to sell both of my kidneys." Another shared, "Just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford it. Been waiting since the teaser and refreshing the page for the past 1 hour. Bad luck I guess." "2 lakh for a leather jacket?" another user wrote.
Instagram account Diet Sabya also commented on the brand's price range. On their Instagram Stories, they shared a screenshot from the store which showed a white T-shirt with a design, priced at Rs 24,400. Another black hoodie was priced at Rs 45,500, while a jacket was over Rs 2 lakhs.
