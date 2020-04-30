Actor Irrfan’s death came as a shock to many, as he passed away on 29 April at 53. Several actors, politicians conveyed their condolences to the family on the social media.Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too paid a tribute to Irrfan with a sand art creation on the Puri beach. In his tweet Pattnaik said, “Heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood legend #IrrfanKhan on his untimely demise. My SandArt at Puri beach with message “... not taking a moment to say goodbye.”In his artwork, Pattnaik inscribed “Miss You Irrfan”, along with a an outline of the actor’s face. He also wrote, “...Not taking a moment to say goodbye. RIP.” That is a dialogue from Irrfan’s film Life of Pi directed by Ang Lee, where Irrfan says, “I suppose, in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.”Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and spent two years in the United Kingdom for his treatment. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)