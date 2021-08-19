Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea at Antara Marwah's Baby Shower
Days after Rhea Kapoor's wedding, the siblings got together for another celebration.
Days after Rhea Kapoor's wedding, the Kapoor siblings have reunited for another celebration. Arjun, Sonam, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi and Rhea attended Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower. In the photos that Anshula shared on Instagram, the brothers and sisters are seen rocking traditional outfits.
"#AntuMoh's godhbharai and the saga that was this “cousins” photo #FamJam", Anshula captioned the photos.
Sonam also shared the group picture featuring the current generation and wrote, “Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you #antumoh.”
Antara Marwah, who is Tina Ambani’s niece, is expecting her first child with Mohit Marwah. The couple got married in February 2018 in the UAE.
