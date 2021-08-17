Pics: Sonam, Farah Khan, Arjun Have a Blast at Rhea Kapoor's Wedding Party
Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani tied the knot on 14 August in the presence of close friends and family.
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married on Saturday, 14 August, in an intimate ceremony that took place at Anil Kapoor’s house. Following the wedding, the Kapoor siblings - Sonam, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya - and other family members and friends came together for the wedding reception on Monday night.
Rhea and Karan dressed casually for the party. Rhea was seen wearing a white kaftaan, while Karan chose a dark green floral shirt paired with white trousers.
Over the last couple of days, relatives and friends who attended the functions have taken to social media to post pictures.
Shanaya shared a couple of candid photos featuring Rhea, Sonam, Khushi, Anshula and others at the party.
Rhea's close friend and fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who was among the guests, took to her Instagram Stories to share a happy picture of Rhea and Karan cutting a cake. Masaba also posted a photo from the wedding day.
Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture with the cousins and one of her and husband Anand Ahuja from the reception.
Farah Khan, who attended the ceremonies, posted a photo with Anil Kapoor on Instagram. Anil was seen sporting a grey kurta paired with a Nehru jacket and yellow pyjamas. "FATHER OF THE BRIDE!! @anilskapoor many congratulations papajiiii", Farah captioned the photo.
She posted another picture with Arjun Kapoor, who wore a classic black tuxedo. "With Brother of the bride! @arjunkapoor demonstrates art of cropping a photo. Just push the other person out. Sorry @kunalrawalofficial", read the caption.
Janhvi Kapoor was also clicked as she made her way to the party.
On Monday, Rhea Kapoor posted the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."
