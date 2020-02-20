Rahman Jokes About Not Casting Pakistani Actors in ‘99 Songs’

The hiring of Pakistani actors has been a contentious subject for Bollywood. In 2016, there was a clamour to ban screenings of films featuring Pakistani actors post the attacks near the line of control at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. After pressure from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), director Karan Johar, whose film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featured Pakistani star Fawad Khan, released a statement saying he wouldn’t engage with talent from Pakistan in the future. Similar sentiments came to the fore after the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February last year. Following the incident, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) cautioned filmmakers against working with Pakistani talent or releasing their films in Pakistan.

99 Songs stars Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha. The film, which had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, follows the journey of a man who must learn to balance his love for music and his love for his girlfriend. The film also features Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, drummer Ranjit Barot and Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram in supporting roles.