Anushka, Karan Johar & Other Celebs Send Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and Yami Gautam sent their good wishes to the newly elected Madam President Droupadi Murmu, celebrating her Presidential victory.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, won the Presidential elections on Thursday, 21 July and is all set to be the 15th President of India. She is also the second female President of India, after Smt Pratibha Patil.