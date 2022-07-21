Droupadi Murmu, Tribal Leader from Odisha, Elected 15th President of India
Murmu will take oath as the president on 25 July.
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu came out on top in the race for the post of President of India on Thursday, 21 July, becoming the first person from a tribal community, and the second woman ever, to be elected.
Pratibha Patil was elected the first female president of the country in 2007.
By the end of the third round of counting, including the first two rounds, Murmu led the election by a margin of 1,103 votes, securing 2,161 votes valued at 5,77,777 while Yashwant Sinha got 1,058 votes valued at 2,61,06 votes.
In the third round, Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes valued at 94,478 while Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes valued at 71,186.
She will take oath on 25 July, a day after sitting president Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends.
Hailing from the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, Murmu belongs to the Santhal tribe. With her nomination, the BJP had sent out a significant political message after elevating a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, to the top post five years back.
Ahead of the declaration of results, hoardings had already come up in the sleepy town of Rairangpur, congratulating "Odisha's daughter" on her victory.
Folk artistes and tribal dancers rehearsed their performances, ready to hit the streets awaiting the final result.
"We are preparing 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town," news agency PTI quoted local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta as saying.
Who is Droupadi Murmu?
From being a teacher to entering into politics and serving as the first woman governor of a state, the 64-year-old's journey to now occupying the top constitutional post is interesting to glance at.
Murmu graduated from Rama Devi Women's College in Bhubaneswar with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
She served as a junior assistant in the Odisha irrigation and power department, and later as an honorary assistant professor at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur.
Considered soft-spoken and affable, the leader has held various positions in the party, rising through the ranks, and was a minister in the state when the BJP was in alliance with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Murmu's political career began in 1997, when she was elected councillor for the Rairangpur district of Odisha. Three years later, she got elected as a legislator from Rairangpur constituency.
She also wears the crown of being the first woman from Odisha to be named governor of a state in India.
