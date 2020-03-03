Watch: Here’s Anupam Kher’s Desi Solution to Avoiding Coronavirus

While the World Health Organisation has recommended frequently washing one’s hands for 20 seconds (or the duration of ‘Happy Birthday’ sung twice) to protect oneself from coronavirus (COVID-19), Anupam Kher has proposed a desi solution to the outbreak.

In a video posted on Twitter, the actor offered a tip on how to avoid physical contact with everyone for the foreseeable COVID-19-riddled future without having to resort to a hazmat suit. He suggests, the next time you greet someone, rather than shaking hands, go the “age old Indian way” and fold them into a polite namaste. “It’s hygienic, friendly and centres your energies,” he says.