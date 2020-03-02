COVID-19, Terrorism & Secularism: CM Yogi Has a Cure for All

We are not oblivious to the bizarre but amusingly controversial statements that we occasionally hear from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Apart from being an active member of the Bhartiya Janata Party and the CM he is also the founder of a youth organization called Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Known for his blunt and outrageous remarks on communal hatred, Hindu Rashtra and extremism, Adityanath certainly does not think twice about the consequences of his statements.

Let us take you through some of his hilarious remarks.