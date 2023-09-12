'Enjoyed It, Whistled': Anupam Kher Congrats Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan's Success

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opened to great reviews from both the audience and critics on 7 September. While fans can't get enough of praising SRK's role in the film, celebrities also took to social media to congratulate the star.
On 11 September, veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a special post for SRK to congratulate him on Jawan's massive success.
Sharing a picture of himself with SRK, Anupam captioned his post in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "My dear Shahrukh! I have just seen your film 'Jawaan' with the audience in Amritsar. Enjoyed it. The action, the scale of the picture, and your style and performance are very good. In one or two scenes, I even whistled! Loved everyone. in the movie! Congratulations to the entire team and especially to the writer/director, @director.atlee! When I come back to Mumbai, I will definitely hug you and say - O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola!!"
Here, have a look:
SRK plays a double role in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of south cine stars Nayanthara and Vijaya Sethupathi. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.
Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is currently running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)