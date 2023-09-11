ADVERTISEMENT
Before 'Jawan' Here Are 6 Other Films Where SRK Starred in a Double Role

Shah Rukh Khan stars as the lead in Atlee's 'Jawan' where he plays a double role.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan has created a frenzy at the box office. The film is creating history with its box office records. Moreover, the film is also getting a lot of appreciation for SRK's effortless screen presence. What's more? SRK has a double role in the masala actioner.

This is not the first time King Khan has essayed a dual role. He has done it before, in plenty of other films - from his initial years with films like Duplicate to Fan, which was released roughly 7 years ago in 2016. The trope of dual roles, after all, throws light on Bollywood's larger-than-life narratives and fascinating plot twists. And Shah Rukh is keeping the tradition alive.

So here are six Bollywood films that star SRK in double roles:

Duplicate

One of King Khan’s first major double roles was as Bablu, an aspiring chef and Manu, a gangster in Duplicate. The action comedy was hilarious in its intention to juxtapose two characters who were poles apart. The film, which also stars Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawla, may not have performed well at the box office but it still managed to make a mark in SRK’s filmography. 

Paheli

Starring Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles, Paheli is a remake of the 1973 Hindi movie Duvidha by Mani Kaul based on the short story written by Vijayadan Detha. SRK essays the role of Lachchi's (Rani Mukerji) husband Kishan, and a ghost who falls in love with Lachchi and takes her husband’s form.  

Don: The Chase Begins

In 2006, SRK starred in Don: The Chase Begins in which the story follows Vijay who tries to help the police catch the underworld mafia, Don, predominantly because they look alike. However, the twists and turns in the narrative lead to an unexpected end for both the characters. 

Om Shanti Om 

The film saw the classic tale of reincarnation in Bollywood and it was used to perfection. SRK’s highly successful film Om Shanti Om saw the death of Prakash Makhija, who gets re-born as a superstar to avenge the death of his beloved Shantipriya. King Khan aces both roles in the masala action thriller. 

Ra.One 

In Ra. One SRK essayed both roles of Shekhar Subramaniam, a scientist who designs a game, and G.One, a hero in the game, who looks exactly like him. This superhero-esque film is highly underrated in King Khan’s filmography. 

Fan 

SRK successfully portrayed the role of Gaurav Chandna, an obsessive fan of Superstar Aryan Khanna in Fan. The interesting bit of the film is that the superstar and the fan look alike and as the film progresses, the tussle between the two becomes even more fascinating because of it.

