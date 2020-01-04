Anup Jalota Holds a Gun, Jasleen Asks ‘Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye?’

The controversial Bigg Boss jodi of bhajan king Anup Jalota and singer Jasleen Matharu is back in the news. A video in which Jasleen and Jalota are seen lip syncing to an old Kishore Kumar - Asha Bhosle hit has now gone viral on social media. In the video Jalota and Jasleen are seen singing the song Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye... from the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal and the bhajan maestro happens to hold a gun (hopefully a toy gun) pointed at Jasleen through the clip. The video was shared by Jasleen on her Instagram account and has now to over 130k views.

During Bigg Boss 12 there were rumours that Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are a real life couple. But while Jalota insisted that their relationship was a mere guru-shishya one, Jasleen revealed inside the house that the two have been in a relationship for a long time.

Take a look at Jalota and Jasleen’s viral video below. The original song was picturised on Randhir Kapoor and Babita for the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal which released in 1971.