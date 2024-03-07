Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Delivers 'Mohabbatein' Dialogue In Gujarati

It seems like the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren't over yet. On Wednesday, celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh arrived in Jamnagar again for a special event organised by the Ambani family for the employees of Reliance industries, as per a report by ANI.

Pictures and videos from the event are being shared on social media. In one such video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen delivering his iconic dialogue "Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si" from Mohabbatein in Gujarati.