Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Delivers 'Mohabbatein' Dialogue In Gujarati

It seems like the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren't over yet. On Wednesday, celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh arrived in Jamnagar again for a special event organised by the Ambani family for the employees of Reliance industries, as per a report by ANI.
Pictures and videos from the event are being shared on social media. In one such video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen delivering his iconic dialogue "Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si" from Mohabbatein in Gujarati.
He also entertained the audience with his humour. The superstar said in Gujarati, "Jamnagar, tabiyat ekdum tablatod che ne? Tame loko ae jami lidhu ke nahi? Tame loko bau saaru laage che. But because main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, mujhe yahan jo ladies hai woh zyada sunder lag rahi hai (Jamnagar, how are you? Did you have food? You are all looking so good, but because I am Shah Rukh Khan I'll say that the ladies are looking more beautiful."
