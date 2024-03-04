I Attended Radhika & Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash & This Is What It Was Like

This weekend was a hectic one, there was a lot of dressing up and three days of back-to-back parties. It was tough to catch up but somehow I managed to... thanks to my Instagram algorithm.
Yes, like you, I virtually spent my weekend in Jamnagar... and I think I need a week to recover from this one wild weekend pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. I also have some random thoughts, many actually, that I'll share here as a part of my "recovery process".
Baraatiyon Ka Swaagat, Bus Mein Karenge... Welcome to Our Middle-Class Life, Bollywood
Let's start from the start. One of the first videos that showed up on my feed was Bollywood baraatis being transported from the airport in a bus. This was the second time we’ve seen so many Bollywood celebrities in one bus, the first time was in the song 'abcdefghi'… from Hum Saath-Saath Hain.
Rihanna Made Her India Debut and It Was Just ‘Money on My Mind’
Rihanna was reportedly paid somewhere between Rs 66 and 74 crore for her performance at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. I enjoyed her India's debut (on my phone screen) just as much as Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, but the video that was the most entertaining for me was of the pop sensation calling Radhika "Radaki". Imagine paying the kind of money they did and she didn't even get the bride's name right. LOL!
Ambanis Did the Impossible... Got Mark Zuckerberg Out of His Grey T-Shirt and Jeans!
I'm also pretty convinced that Mark Zuckerberg personally managed social media for the Ambanis this weekend. I witnessed every performance and watched the pre-wedding carnival like I was physically there, and I only have this one man to thank... or not!
Everyone: Can Anyone Get the Three Khans Together?
Ambanis: We Got This!
SRK was once asked if the audience would ever see the three Khans together and the king of wit replied,"beta, chadi baniyan bik jayegi teeno ko sign karte karte". So, yes. It was a weekend filled with "Ambani hai toh mumkin hai".
Hat Tip to the Ambanis for Putting Jamnagar on the World Map
Gujaratis across the world must be so proud of their Mota Bhai! Imagine, Rihanna has only been to one city in India and that's Jamnagar. Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Mark Zuckerberg may even think it's the party capital of India, who knows.
Name One Popular Indian Singer Who Didn’t Perform at the Big Ambani Bash? I Give Up!
Yeah yeah, I know... Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan didn't make it - they need to save some "fresh" talent for the main wedding also right? Tbh, if I were them, I'd shoot an episode of Coke Studio right there and cash in on the opportunity of having so many legendary singers at one spot, but you need a business mind like mine to think that big... lagta hai kaccha khiladi hai! <felt cute writing this, may delete later... after checking my bank balance>
I Can’t Think of Any Event/Award Where Every Possible Bollywood Actor Performed... Oh Wait, Now I Can! It Was at Anant and Radhika’s Pre-wedding Bash.
Of course, social media didn't leave us with a choice but to attend the big, fat, pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika. We watched videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving to 'Kesariya' and SRK-Gauri to 'Main Yahan Hoon' from Veer Zara. We are still sharing clips of the Kapoor sisters dancing with Diljit. It was an event that we were a part of even though we didn't RSVP. Are we tired of this carnival? Yes. Do we want to watch more videos of celebrities dancing for the Ambanis? Also yes!
PS: I do hope KJo makes it to the wedding, I really missed him this weekend. <goes back to searching for more videos from this weekend in Jamnagar>
Pretty Sure the Set Design Will Inspire Sanjay Leela Bhansali for His Next
What I absolutely love about the Ambani festivities is how Bollywood celebrities become background dancers and the Ambani parivaar takes centre stage. Even Rihanna's stage wasn't as grand as this one, love it!
Btw, I can still watch the video of Salman Khan, the BHAI of Bollywood, from Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony on loop. It's a video of him dancing in the background to Wah Wah Ram Ji. YouTube it if you don't remember. It's worth it.
This Was Just the Pre-wedding Bash, Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost...!
I can't wait to see what the main wedding in July will look like. Will I be shocked if the Ambanis decide to host Coachella in India exclusively for Bollywood celebrities and the who's who of the world as a "gift" to their son Anant Ambani and their bahu-to-be Radhika? Absolutely not. My Instagram account and I are ready. Bring it on!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)