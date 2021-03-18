Amrita Rao and husband Anmol reveal first picture of newborn Veer

Actor Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol shared a picture of the couple with their child Veer captioned, “ Our World, Our Happiness #Veer.” In the first picture of the actor with her child, born in November, the family is all smiles. Amrita shared a picture of the couple to announce her pregnancy in October, thanking her fans and the universe for the blessing, “ For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon.”